Shaw Academy the subject of 3,000 complaints over the past year
The large majority of complaints about the Irish online education group related to claims of being charged money having signed up for ‘free’ courses
Unhappy customers have made 3,000 complaints against Shaw Academy in the past 12 months, the Better Business Bureau said.
The American non-profit organisation that rates businesses on their trust level with customers in the US and Canada said the Irish online education group has been the subject of 4,928 complaints in total over the past 36 months of which 3,211 were lodged over the past year.
The large majority of complaints, running into several thousand, relate to customers who were...
