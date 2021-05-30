PCH hit with data breach after refusing hacker ransom demands
The Cork manufacturing giant confirmed it was targeted by the same criminal gang that attacked the HSE
PCH, the Irish manufacturing and supply giant founded by Liam Casey, had its data published on the darknet after refusing to pay a ransom to the same hacking group that targeted the HSE.
The data was published by the Conti hacking group in the week before the cyber attack which forced the HSE offline. The damage caused by the hack is likely to cost the health service €100 million to rectify.
A spokesman for PCH,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Company Watch: Greencore adopting upbeat stance despite shares slump from pandemic
Chief executive Patrick Coveney was upfront about the need to strengthen a highly leveraged position, but the food group has seen strong sales recovery since April
Mayo distiller set to launch first whiskey of the west
Connacht Whiskey Company’s first single malt went on pre-sale in December after firm raised €10 million from US investors
Anderson ups share interest in mining firm Ormonde to €1m
Cinema chain owner now holds 23 per cent of mining company, whose share price has fallen after bid to buy licences failed
Maker of anti-Covid medicine moves head office to Ireland
Formerly based in Dubai, AiPharma is investing €25 million and locating 120 high-skill jobs here