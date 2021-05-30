Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

PCH hit with data breach after refusing hacker ransom demands

The Cork manufacturing giant confirmed it was targeted by the same criminal gang that attacked the HSE

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
30th May, 2021
PCH hit with data breach after refusing hacker ransom demands
Liam Casey, founder of PCH, the Irish manufacturing and supply giant: firm’s data was published by the Conti hacking group. Picture: Naoise Culhane

PCH, the Irish manufacturing and supply giant founded by Liam Casey, had its data published on the darknet after refusing to pay a ransom to the same hacking group that targeted the HSE.

The data was published by the Conti hacking group in the week before the cyber attack which forced the HSE offline. The damage caused by the hack is likely to cost the health service €100 million to rectify.

A spokesman for PCH,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Patrick Coveney, chief executive of Greencore, said the group had good momentum with new business in the first half of the year despite a slump in shares. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Company Watch: Greencore adopting upbeat stance despite shares slump from pandemic

Companies Lorcan Allen 2 hours ago
Killian O’Sullivan, chief commercial officer at Connacht Whiskey: ‘We’ve put a lot of work into creating assets that tell the story’ Picture: Christian Banfield

Mayo distiller set to launch first whiskey of the west

Companies Emmet Ryan 2 hours ago
Tom Anderson has built his stake in Ormonde Mining to 23 per cent

Anderson ups share interest in mining firm Ormonde to €1m

Companies Barry J Whyte 2 hours ago
Mary O’Brien, co-founder of former Irish medtech company Videodoc is working with the AiPharma and is relocating from Dubai to Dublin to be part of the team here. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Maker of anti-Covid medicine moves head office to Ireland

Companies Róisín Burke 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1