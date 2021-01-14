Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

RTÉ recorded a net deficit of €7.2 million in 2019, according to the the broadcaster’s annual report. The deficit recorded the previous year was €13 million. RTÉ said there was a decline in commercial revenue in 2019 of €4.2 million due to Brexit uncertainty and changes in media consumption habits. Operating costs were reduced by €2 million while there was an increase in total revenue of €342.1 million. The 2019 report does not cover changes...