Out of Office: Job vacancies exceed pre-pandemic levels and Bitcoin falls below $30,000

Irish Jobs, the jobs website, said the number of vacancies listed on its platform increased 157 per cent between April and June 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020. Listings in this 2021 period were also 19 per cent higher than during the same period in 2019. This means that the vacancy figures now exceed pre-pandemic levels, the company said. Irish Jobs suggested this could be in part due to a spike in...