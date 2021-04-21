Ornua records 50% increase in profits despite US tariffs on Irish butter

Ornua, the Irish dairy co-op which owns the Kerrygold butter brand, recorded significant profit growth last year despite the twin challenges of Brexit and a 25 per cent tariff on Irish butter exported to the US.

Announcing full-year results, Ornua reported a 50 per cent increase in earnings (EBITDA) to just over €107 million, as earnings margins increased from 3.1 per cent in 2019 to a steady 4.6 per cent last year.

Ornua made an operating profit of €83.1 million...