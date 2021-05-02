O’Driscoll’s Roaring Water takes a €130k dip into the red

Sean O’Driscoll, the former boss of Irish industrial giant Glen Dimplex, made a loss of €130,532 last year through his personal investment vehicle Roaring Waters Capital, new company accounts show.

The loss recorded last year contrasts with a profit of €2.1 million made the year before, and reduces accumulated profits at Roaring Waters slightly from €10.9 million to €10.7 million.

O’Driscoll is a 50-50 shareholder in Roaring Waters along with his wife, Rose...