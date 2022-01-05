More than €500,000 in building charges paid by Portobello Plaza hotel developers to Dublin City Council

Developers of a hotel beside Portobello Plaza have paid €500,000 to Dublin City Council in building charges for a €40 million project.

The developers of the new Nyx Hotel at Portobello Harbour have paid at least €505,542.90 to date, figures disclosed by the council show. The public space, which had been closed for parts of the summer, has been cordoned off while construction takes place.

A development contribution of €278,112.90 was paid in October 2019...