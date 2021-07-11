Kerry firm to make fleet of drones to thwart coastal drug smugglers

Wazp, the Kerry-based 3D consumer goods maker, is working with the Defence Forces, industry and academic partners to produce a fleet of autonomous drones to help combat coastal drug smuggling.

With a 3,000-kilometre coastline and a marine area over ten times its land size, Ireland has significant challenges in policing drug smuggling here as criminals seek to use it as an access point into Britain and Europe.

Wazp is collaborating with VRAI, a virtual reality...