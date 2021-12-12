Jordan confirmed as bidder for ‘£3bn’ gaming firm Playtech

JKO Play, the consortium backed by Formula One legend Eddie Jordan, has confirmed it plans to meet the early January deadline set by regulators to make a formal bid on gaming giant Playtech.

Playtech plc is a gambling software development company founded in 1999. It provides software for online casinos, online poker rooms, online sports betting, scratch games and mobile gaming.

“If we weren’t still in the mix, we would have had to notify the stock...