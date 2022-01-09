John Walsh: Change is coming but business far from ready for its challenges or opportunities

In the wake of Sean FitzPatrick’s death last November, there were acres of coverage of his career as chief executive and latterly chairman of Anglo Irish Bank. One deal in particular received much attention: the acquisition of the Glass Bottle Site in Ringsend in Dublin in 2006.

FitzPatrick was on the board of the Dublin Docklands Development Authority (DDDA) when the state-controlled company entered a joint venture with Bernard McNamara, the property developer, to...