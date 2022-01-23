Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

John Walsh: Breaking the corporate glass ceiling starts with dismantling the customs that frame it

With gender balance at board level now going in the wrong direction, it’s important to keep calling out the insidious causes of gender inequality in Irish business

John Walsh
23rd January, 2022
John Walsh: Breaking the corporate glass ceiling starts with dismantling the customs that frame it
One of the main findings in the wake of the 2008 economic crash was that the boards of Ireland’s financial institutions were overwhelmingly male, with those men coming from very similar educational and socioeconomic backgrounds Picture: Getty

The country is in a period of reflection following the tragic and senseless murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore on January 12. The immediate focus will obviously be how to address the societal problem of violence against women, but it is also important to renew our focus on the causes of gender inequality, particularly in the corporate world.

For a male to write a piece such as this can aggravate sensitivities. For most women it will...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Eddie Wilson, Ryanair chief executive: ‘We opened 16 bases this year and we opened them because we were opportunistic on cost.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ryanair chief: airline will grow at expense of weakened rivals

Companies Peter O'Dwyer
Brian O’Driscoll, whose company 3 Rock produces a number of live sports events and sports-related documentaries. Picture: Inpho/Dan Sheridan

O’Driscoll and Doyle sell stake in 3 Rock to All3Media

Companies Barry J Whyte
The proposed database would contain the names of account holders and their international bank account numbers (Iban).

ECB paves way for Central Bank database of bank accounts and owners in the state

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: Irish government greenlights new bank holiday; Sony value plummets

Companies Eva Short

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1