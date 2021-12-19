Irish whiskey firm prevented from trading by Texas regulator

Whiskey & Wealth Club, a whiskey cask sales company founded by Irishman Jay Bradley, has been stopped from trading in Texas by the state’s securities regulator, which declared it “an illegal international whiskey investment scheme”.

The Texas State Securities Board (TSSB) issued “an emergency cease and desist” order last month to Whiskey & Wealth Club Limited, which was founded by Bradley and his business partner, Scott Sciberras.

The idea...