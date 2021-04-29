Irish remote-working software firm Thinscale to double headcount after US deal
The Dublin-based business, which specialises in bring-your-own-device solutions, announces new jobs after deal with US company iQor
Thinscale Technologies, a secure remote-working software company based in Dublin, said it planned to raise its total employee headcount to 70 after forging a deal with iQor, the US managed services and business process outsourcing firm.
The majority of the new roles will be based in Ireland where Thinscale currently employs around 30 people. There will also be a small number of roles immediately available in the US.
The deal will see Thinscale provide its secure bring-your-own-device...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ballymaloe Cookery School reports €193k loss after ‘very challenging’ year
Founder Darina Allen says company is ‘grateful that the loss wasn’t worse’ as retained profits stand at €2.6 million
Kerry Group owes no money to milk suppliers, says chief executive
Edmond Scanlon insists the company has paid the ‘leading milk price on a like-for-like basis’ and ‘no outstanding payments are due’
Dalata ‘encouraged’ by Irish vaccine rollout after €3.6m loss in Q1
Group’s chairman John Hennessy says company has ‘strong liquidity’, with cash and undrawn debt facilities of €272 million
Potential public offering of Flutter’s US betting unit would not include Fox Bet’s assets
Paddy Power parent company is continuing to evaluate its options regarding a potential listing