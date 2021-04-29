Subscribe Today
Companies

Irish remote-working software firm Thinscale to double headcount after US deal

The Dublin-based business, which specialises in bring-your-own-device solutions, announces new jobs after deal with US company iQor

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
29th April, 2021
Brendan Kiely, chief executive at Thinscale, says if Ireland does not embrace flexible working, we will fall behind

Thinscale Technologies, a secure remote-working software company based in Dublin, said it planned to raise its total employee headcount to 70 after forging a deal with iQor, the US managed services and business process outsourcing firm.

The majority of the new roles will be based in Ireland where Thinscale currently employs around 30 people. There will also be a small number of roles immediately available in the US.

The deal will see Thinscale provide its secure bring-your-own-device...

