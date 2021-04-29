Irish remote-working software firm Thinscale to double headcount after US deal

Thinscale Technologies, a secure remote-working software company based in Dublin, said it planned to raise its total employee headcount to 70 after forging a deal with iQor, the US managed services and business process outsourcing firm.

The majority of the new roles will be based in Ireland where Thinscale currently employs around 30 people. There will also be a small number of roles immediately available in the US.

The deal will see Thinscale provide its secure bring-your-own-device...