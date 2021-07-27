Subscribe Today
Interest in commercial property picks up but new lettings are still slow, Hibernia Reit says

An increase in investor and occupier interest in office space has ‘yet to be reflected in take-up figures’, according to property group

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
27th July, 2021
Kevin Nowlan, chief executive officer of Hibernia Reit, said many employers are planning to re-open their offices in September

There has been a spike in occupier interest in Irish commercial property, but it has not translated into agreements to let new office space, according to Hibernia Reit.

In a new trading update, the property investment group said occupier activity has picked up in line with pandemic-related restrictions being eased since May 2021.

Kevin Nowlan, chief executive officer of Hibernia Reit, said the pick-up in investor and occupier activity has been encouraging, but “this is yet...

