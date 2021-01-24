Subscribe Today
IDA boss says Ireland wants to remain attractive to Big Tech

Martin Shanahan played down the idea that greater regulation could deter tech multinationals from basing themselves here

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
24th January, 2021
IDA boss says Ireland wants to remain attractive to Big Tech
Martin Shanahan, the IDA chief executive, said his agency would remain alive to any changes prompted by the likely greater scrutiny of Big Tech from European and American policymaker

Ireland will seek to remain an attractive base for technology giants such as Facebook and Twitter regardless of the “almost certain” greater regulation they will face over the coming years, the head of IDA Ireland has said.

Martin Shanahan, the IDA chief executive, said his agency would remain alive to any changes prompted by the likely greater scrutiny of Big Tech from European and American policymakers.

He added that it was his agency’s...

