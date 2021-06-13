Subscribe Today
Ian Guider: G7 edict is a chance for Ireland to change course and develop some global champions of our own

The upcoming changes to global taxation of multinationals pose a huge challenge to this country – but also present us with an opportunity to reduce our reliance on foreign behemoths

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
13th June, 2021
Peter Foley, chief executive of LetsGetChecked, the Dublin-based health testing company which joined the handful of Irish start-ups with a valuation of more than €1 billion after its latest funding round. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography

Following last weekend’s G7 announcement of a structural change in how large companies are taxed around the world, the biggest task facing the Irish government will be assessing how to minimise its impact on this country.

An estimated €2 billion in corporation tax, out of nearly €11 billion collected each year, could disappear in the next few years. In assessing how to try and water down the G7 proposals – or get around...

