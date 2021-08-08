Ian Guider: Digicel hopes for a €1 billion payday in the South Pacific
As the Australian government nervously eyes potential Chinese interest in Denis O’Brien’s phone company, the businessman could find himself at the centre of a very lucrative bidding war
Denis O’Brien is no stranger when it comes to being the centre of media attention. But even he must be somewhat bemused when it comes to his growing profile in Australia right now.
For weeks, the Australian media has featured multiple stories about O’Brien and Digicel, his mobile phone company. And for once, O’Brien might be enjoying the publicity because he could be about to pull off a most unlikely deal....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Analysis: How the Total Produce deal with Dole Foods has created a global powerhouse
The company led by Rory Byrne merged with the US food giant last week to create the world’s largest fresh produce entity – the culmination of a decade and a half of hard work. Can it continue to deliver?
‘Electric cars could feed power from batteries into grid’: Cool Planet founder
Norman Crowley of Crowley Carbon sees a future in which large numbers of parked EVs could provide back-up supply for intermittent renewable sources
Tracker raises $2m as business travel returns
The trip-management software company plans to employ 30 more staff and continue its expansion in Ireland and Britain
Nifti launches new online pay-as-you-go electric car service
The company will offer contracts to lease the cars from €200 per month