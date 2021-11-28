HealthBeacon aiming to be at the heart of digital health-tech with €25m public offering

Jim Joyce is aiming to build a new Irish multinational business that will be around for many years to come.

HealthBeacon, a digital health-tech company he co-founded in 2013, announced plans for an initial public offering (IPO) on the Euronext Dublin stock market in December. The company is seeking to raise €25 million from going public next month, which it will use to scale the business and triple its workforce to 150 employees.

“We want a big...