Government TD raises concerns over IDA’s Israel presence as violence escalates
Green Party’s Patrick Costello says it will be ‘very hard’ for IDA Ireland to operate in Israel in a way that doesn’t break European law
A government TD has raised concerns over IDA Ireland’s plans to establish a presence in Israel, amid ongoing political backlash over air strikes in Gaza that have claimed almost 120 Palestinian lives.
The Irish state’s inward investment agency sought expressions of interest in March for a business development consultant based in Israel, in a bid to win investment from Israeli-headquartered companies.
Now, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants escalates to...
