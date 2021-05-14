Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Government TD raises concerns over IDA’s Israel presence as violence escalates

Green Party’s Patrick Costello says it will be ‘very hard’ for IDA Ireland to operate in Israel in a way that doesn’t break European law

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
14th May, 2021
Government TD raises concerns over IDA’s Israel presence as violence escalates
The IDA sought expressions of interest in March for a business development consultant based in Israel. Picture: Getty

A government TD has raised concerns over IDA Ireland’s plans to establish a presence in Israel, amid ongoing political backlash over air strikes in Gaza that have claimed almost 120 Palestinian lives.

The Irish state’s inward investment agency sought expressions of interest in March for a business development consultant based in Israel, in a bid to win investment from Israeli-headquartered companies.

Now, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants escalates to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

It is claimed the ‘mechanical trees’ could not only tackle the level of emissions produced each year, but also begin to chip away at the enormous volumes of carbon dioxide from the past two centuries of industrialisation

Irish firm aims to combat climate change with carbon-eating mechanical trees

Companies Barry J Whyte 5 days ago
Siobhán Talbot, Glanbia’s group managing director

Glanbia shares hit two-year high on back of positive Q1

Companies Lorcan Allen 5 days ago
Kevin O’Toole, co-founder and managing director of Exergyn: investors fear the company is being undervalued Picture: Fergal Phillips

Exergyn tells investors it will provide transparency over plans to sell firm

Companies Róisín Burke 5 days ago
Áine Kerr and Mark Little, founders of Kinzen, which uses artificial intelligence to tackle online disinformation. Picture: Fergal Phillips

How Kinzen is aiming to create a vaccine for the ‘infodemic’

Companies Róisín Burke 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1