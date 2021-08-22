Goodman subsidiary back in the black with €3.2m pre-tax profits

Slaney Food Group, a subsidiary business of Larry Goodman’s ABP Foods, returned to profit in 2020 after the company racked up an operating loss the previous year due to the two-month-long beef protests in 2019.

Accounts filed for Wexford Beef & Lamb Unlimited, which is the parent company of the Slaney Food Group, show the company reported a pre-tax profit of €3.2 million for its 2020 financial year.

The company racked up losses of €1.3 million...