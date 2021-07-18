Gold trader yet to comply with order to reveal state of company’s finances
The liquidator for Irish Gold and Silver Bullion has had no contact from company director Nicholas Wickham, a week after deadline
The directors of a Dublin-based gold dealing company which was wound up by the High Court last month did not comply with a court order to produce a statement of affairs within a three-week deadline, the Business Post has learned.
Irish Gold and Silver Bullion Limited, a buyer and seller of gold and silver metals that formerly operated from an office in Monkstown, was wound up by the High Court on June 14.
The...
