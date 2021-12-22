GameStop Ireland cut workforce by 33% after Covid ‘raised questions’ over future
High-profile gaming outlet says Covid accelerated shift to online sales but still posts €5m loss
Sales fell by more than 14 per cent at the Irish unit of GameStop last year, prompting the firm to slash its headcount by a third as the company remained in the red after a Covid-enforced shift to online retail.
GameStop is a business well known for the trading frenzy that emerged around it almost a year ago when its shares soared in value after a short squeeze driven largely by users of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum....
