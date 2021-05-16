DPD to invest additional €2m to electrify its fleet
The parcel-delivery firm aims to have 250 electric vans by 2025, and says the biggest challenge of switching is still cost
DPD Ireland is set to invest a further €2 million in decarbonising its fleet of vans and trucks over the coming years.
The parcel-delivery company, which has already invested €3.2 million since 2019 in electric vans and the associated charging infrastructure, said it plans to add an additional 100 of the vehicles to its Irish fleet by the end of 2022, bringing the total number to 130.
DPD said it aims to have 250 electric vans by 2025, which...
