Desmond loans diamond company another €33m

Financier Dermot Desmond has stumped up another $33 million in loans to Mountain Province Diamonds, his Canadian diamond mining company, which is experiencing what it described as “serious financial difficulty”.

Mountain Province, like many diamond mining companies, has been struggling to sell its diamonds due to Covid-19 interruptions to both its mining operations and to diamond markets in Antwerp. It has relied heavily on financial support from Desmond in the last year.

Desmond...