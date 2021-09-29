Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

‘Covid was the making of us’ — Kinzen predicts tripled revenues in 2022

Online platform founded by Mark Little and Áine Kerr plans to double its headcount next year as companies tackle digital misinformation

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
29th September, 2021
‘Covid was the making of us’ — Kinzen predicts tripled revenues in 2022
Mark Little and Áine Kerr, co-founders of Kinzen: ‘We’re going into 2022 with the ability to finance our future growth without needing to raise funding from equity investors.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Kinzen, the Irish media start-up founded by Mark Little and Áine Kerr, expects to double its headcount and triple its revenues in 2022 after weathering a “make or break” period when the pandemic struck.

The company, which now employs 14 people, is planning a significant expansion in Ireland and abroad due to the success of its misinformation-fighting product over the past 18 months.

Little said Kinzen had postponed plans for a new funding round after...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Out of office: Evergrande sells €1.33bn bank stake; EirGrid warns of energy shortfall

Companies Eva Short 5 hours ago

Out of Office: Ryanair back to pre-Covid levels in Cork; Dalata’s jobs announcement

Companies Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
PwC held a pre-budget discussion event today

‘Change to corporate tax rate will not impact vast majority of firms in Ireland’

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 day ago

Out of office: House asking prices up 9%; Irish tech companies beat funding record

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1