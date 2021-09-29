‘Covid was the making of us’ — Kinzen predicts tripled revenues in 2022

Kinzen, the Irish media start-up founded by Mark Little and Áine Kerr, expects to double its headcount and triple its revenues in 2022 after weathering a “make or break” period when the pandemic struck.

The company, which now employs 14 people, is planning a significant expansion in Ireland and abroad due to the success of its misinformation-fighting product over the past 18 months.

Little said Kinzen had postponed plans for a new funding round after...