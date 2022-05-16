Cork-based smart sourcing firm Keelvar secures $24m in investment
University College Cork spin-out helps the like of Coca-Cola and Tesco deal with supply chain disruptions
Keelvar, a Cork-headquartered company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to help enterprises such as Coca-Cola, Nestle, Samsung and Tesco to overcome supply chain difficulties, has raised $24 million (€23 million) in a Series B funding round.
The investment was led by 83North, an Israeli venture capital firm with over $1 billion under management that has backed 14 unicorns to date out of 86 investments, including Just Eat, iZettle and Paynoneer. It brings to...
