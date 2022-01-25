Core chief executive Alan Cox to step down after 15 years
Deputy chief executive Aidan Greene has been chosen to succeed the long-serving boss of Ireland’s largest marketing communications company
Alan Cox, chief executive of Core, Ireland’s largest marketing communications company, is to leave the company in the coming months to launch a software business specialising in the area of business transformation.
Cox has been chief executive of Core since 2006 and will leave the role in April.
Following a succession process led by Patrick Coveney, Core’s chairman, deputy chief executive Aidan Greene has been chosen to replace Cox from April 4. The company,...
