Core chief executive Alan Cox to step down after 15 years

Deputy chief executive Aidan Greene has been chosen to succeed the long-serving boss of Ireland’s largest marketing communications company

Cónal Thomas
25th January, 2022
Alan Cox, chief executive of Core, Ireland’s largest marketing communications company, is to leave the company in the coming months to launch a software business specialising in the area of business transformation.

Cox has been chief executive of Core since 2006 and will leave the role in April.

Following a succession process led by Patrick Coveney, Core’s chairman, deputy chief executive Aidan Greene has been chosen to replace Cox from April 4. The company,...

