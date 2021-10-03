Company watch: United Oil & Gas stands strong after market recovery

Despite the onset of the pandemic and the subsequent collapse in global oil prices to their lowest level in 20 years, Brian Larkin still views 2020 as a transformational year for his Dublin-headquartered company, United Oil & Gas.

The firm, launched in 2015 and listed on the London stock exchange, became a “full cycle” oil and gas company after it acquired a number of potentially lucrative assets in Egypt.

This allowed for consistent cashflows and revenue,...