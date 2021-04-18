Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Company Watch: Open Orphan could realise £20 million in first non-core asset IPO

Co-founder Cathal Friel has indicated that a series of spinouts could unlock £750 million for shareholders in the Dublin-based pharma company

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
18th April, 2021
Company Watch: Open Orphan could realise £20 million in first non-core asset IPO
Cathal Friel: planning an IPO for Open Orphan Pic: Fergal Phillips

Open Orphan, the Dublin-listed pharmaceutical services company run by Cathal Friel, will launch an initial public offering (IPO) of one of its non-core assets in June in a move that could raise more than £20 million.

It is likely to be the beginning of a busy period of stock market listings for Friel, who has in the past identified a further three non-core assets that could be publicly listed.

In a recent investor presentation, Friel...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Thomas Hunter McGowan, the Kerry Co-op chief executive, told a meeting of the company’s board that the talks had failed because the co-op’s offer was too low

€700m Kerry dairy deal ‘fell through over funding concerns’

Companies Lorcan Allen 10 hours ago
“On the acquisition front, we contracted in excess of €80 million in the first 90 days of this year: Mel Sutcliffe

Quanta acquires 82-acre data centre site in Dublin

Companies Róisín Burke 10 hours ago
Conor Lynden, Trustapp founder: talks with investors

Trustap approaches EU and US investors in €8m funding round

Companies Barry J Whyte 10 hours ago
Brian Armstrong: the founder of Coinbase is now among the 100 richest people in the world

Company Watch: Coinbase blazes a trail for crypto with $85bn post-IPO valuation

Companies Rosanna Cooney 10 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1