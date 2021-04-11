Subscribe Today
Coinbase’s Irish staff in line for $45m of share options

Cryptocurrency exchange will go public on Nasdaq next week after the US firm’s Irish arm granted 105,510 share options to staff in recent years

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
Barry J Whyte - avatar

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
11th April, 2021
Coinbase’s Irish staff in line for $45m of share options
Company documents for Coinbase Ireland show that it has granted 105,510 share options to its employees in recent years

Employees in the Irish arm of Coinbase, the cryptocurrency exchange which will go public on the Nasdaq next week, could be sitting on $45 million worth of share options, based on the most recent valuation of the company’s shares.

Company documents for Coinbase Ireland show that it has granted 105,510 share options to its employees in recent years.

Those options, which will vest to the employees based on certain performance metrics over the coming years,...

