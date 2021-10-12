Subscribe Today
Claim that goods on craft fair website were Irish made was ‘misleading’

Advertising Standards Authority upholds complaint against Gifted from Ireland

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
12th October, 2021
Gifted from Ireland, the organisers of the crafts fair, were found to be in breach of the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland code for ‘stating that the products available to buy were Irish made when many of them were not’. Picture: Getty

The website selling goods from the annual RDS National Crafts Fair has been found to have been “misleading” by stating products were Irish made when they were not, the advertising watchdog has found.

Gifted from Ireland, the organisers of the crafts fair, were found to be in breach of the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) code for “stating that the products available to buy were Irish made when many of them were...

