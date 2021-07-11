Capitalflow lends €10m to ailing hospitality sector
Alternative business lender is aiming to expand as it is being acquired by Bunq
Capitalflow, the alternative business lender being acquired by Dutch challenger bank Bunq, has lent €10 million to the recovering hospitality sector in the past two months, its chief executive has said.
The company, which is backed by London private equity house Pollen Street Capital, announced last week that it will be acquired by Bunq, in which Pollen Street has just invested to take a 10 per cent stake.
While no figure was disclosed on the transaction,...
