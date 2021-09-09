Subscribe Today
Cairn Homes reports 86 per cent increase in gross profits

Homebuilder’s strong profitability comes on the back of a 61 per cent increase in revenue to €130.6 million in the first six months of the year

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
9th September, 2021
Cairn Homes is in a strong position as the economy reopens and construction sector recovers

Cairn Homes has reported an 86 per cent increase in gross profit from €13 million to €24.2 million in the six months to the end of June 2021.

The homebuilder's strong profitability was delivered on the back of a 61 per cent increase in revenue from €80.9 million in the first half of 2020 to €130.6 million over the corresponding period this year as demand for its homes picked up sharply.

Michael Stanely, the chief executive of Cairn Homes,...

