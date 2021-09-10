Business Post Group acquires Red C Research in €7m deal
The deal is the biggest acquisition the Business Post Group has made since the media title was purchased by Enda O’Coineen, the businessman and entrepreneur, in October 2018
The Business Post Group has acquired Red C Research in a deal worth €7 million.
The Dublin-based polling and research consultancy company, which has clients worldwide, will now join the group’s existing media and events businesses and will be central to plans to further develop data and insight services.
It is the biggest acquisition the Business Post Group has made since the media title was purchased by Enda O’Coineen, the businessman and entrepreneur,...
