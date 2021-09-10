Subscribe Today
Business Post Group acquires Red C Research in €7m deal

The deal is the biggest acquisition the Business Post Group has made since the media title was purchased by Enda O’Coineen, the businessman and entrepreneur, in October 2018

Richie Oakley

 @roakleyirl
10th September, 2021
From left: Colm O’Reilly, president and chief operations officer, Business Post Group; Sinéad Mooney, managing director, Red C Research; Enda O’Coineen, publisher and group chief executive, Business Post Group; Sarah Murphy, chief executive, iQuest/Business Post Experiences; and Richard Colwell, chief executive, Red C Research.Picture: Fergal Phillips

The Business Post Group has acquired Red C Research in a deal worth €7 million.

The Dublin-based polling and research consultancy company, which has clients worldwide, will now join the group’s existing media and events businesses and will be central to plans to further develop data and insight services.

It is the biggest acquisition the Business Post Group has made since the media title was purchased by Enda O’Coineen, the businessman and entrepreneur,...

