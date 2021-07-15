Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Bord na Móna to create more than 1,400 jobs in the midlands

The semi-state company said it expects direct employment numbers at the company to return to its highest level since 2018

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
15th July, 2021
Bord na Móna to create more than 1,400 jobs in the midlands
A wind farm on the Bog of Allen in Co Offaly, which is operated by Bord na Móna: As part of its new transformation programme, the semi-state company said it had already created more than 550 jobs over the past 18 months as it develops renewable energy projects, recycling infrastructure and carbon storage through peatland rehabilitation. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Bord na Móna plans to create more than 1,400 jobs throughout the midlands over the coming years as part of its transition to a climate solutions company.

The semi-state, which is headquartered in Newbridge, Co Kildare, is planning a €1.6 billion capital investment programme over the coming decade as part of its “Brown to Green” strategy. Bord na Móna said it will target investments in renewable energy, waste management, recycling, peatland restoration and carbon...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Founded in 2015, Revolut now boasts more than 16 million customers worldwide using its services for currency exchange and money transfers.

Revolut valued at €28 billion after latest equity raise

Companies Lorcan Allen 9 hours ago
Dubai-based DP World is acquiring 100 per cent of Syncreon logistics

Irish founders cash in as logistics group Syncreon sells for $1.2bn

Companies Róisín Burke 4 days ago
Ronan Horgan, chief executive of Capitalflow: Over the next couple of months we will sit down with Bunq, which already has customers here. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Capitalflow lends €10m to ailing hospitality sector

Companies Róisín Burke 4 days ago
Johnny Ronan will have to deal with Fortress Investment Group, a US-based investment firm in his quest to build the 45-storey tower on Tara Street in Dublin. Picture: Tony Gavin

Ronan Group gets new business partner for Dockland towers

Companies Killian Woods 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1