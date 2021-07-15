Bord na Móna to create more than 1,400 jobs in the midlands

Bord na Móna plans to create more than 1,400 jobs throughout the midlands over the coming years as part of its transition to a climate solutions company.

The semi-state, which is headquartered in Newbridge, Co Kildare, is planning a €1.6 billion capital investment programme over the coming decade as part of its “Brown to Green” strategy. Bord na Móna said it will target investments in renewable energy, waste management, recycling, peatland restoration and carbon...