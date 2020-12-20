BioNtech in bid to increase vaccine production by 750 million doses a year
Covid-19 vaccine co-manufacturer buys new manufacturing plant from Novartis in Germany to ramp up production
BioNtech hopes to increase the production of Covid-19 vaccines by an additional 750 million doses a year in Europe, the company’s chief commercial officer has told the Business Post.
Sean Marrett of BioNtech, who alongside Pfizer have brought the first Covid-19 vaccine to market, said the company had just bought a new manufacturing plant from Novartis in Germany, and it could produce an additional 750 million doses of the vaccine a year, should it...
