BioNtech in bid to increase vaccine production by 750 million doses a year

Covid-19 vaccine co-manufacturer buys new manufacturing plant from Novartis in Germany to ramp up production

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
20th December, 2020
BioNtech in bid to increase vaccine production by 750 million doses a year
Sean Marrett of BioNtech. BioNtech hopes to increase the production of Covid-19 vaccines by an additional 750 million doses a year in Europe.

BioNtech hopes to increase the production of Covid-19 vaccines by an additional 750 million doses a year in Europe, the company’s chief commercial officer has told the Business Post.

Sean Marrett of BioNtech, who alongside Pfizer have brought the first Covid-19 vaccine to market, said the company had just bought a new manufacturing plant from Novartis in Germany, and it could produce an additional 750 million doses of the vaccine a year, should it...

