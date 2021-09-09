Subscribe Today
Amazon finally confirms reports it will open Irish fulfilment centre

Up to 500 jobs will be created at the large west Dublin facility, for which the company consistently sought exemptions to construction restrictions during the pandemic

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
9th September, 2021
The move will help Amazon avoid delays or extra charges due to Brexit trading arrangements, and will bring its Irish workforce to 5,000 people by 2022

Amazon has finally confirmed reports that it will open its first Irish fulfilment centre in west Dublin, in a move that will create up to 500 jobs in Ireland.

The e-commerce giant has already started recruiting for roles at the facility, located at Mountpark business centre at Baldonnell. It will open next spring and be the first site in Ireland where Amazon products are picked, packed and shipped to customers.

The move will help Amazon avoid...

