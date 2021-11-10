Ahascragh distillery opens second investment round

Ahascragh Distillery, a Galway-based distiller, has opened up a second funding round with a minimum target of €1.5 million.

The round, which the distillers has called the Clan Investment, round is open to the wider public with share prices starting from €115. The round includes rewards and benefits that range from personal gifts to special experiences that are unique to this fundraising campaign. Investments of more than €1,000 are also EIIS eligible.

The company launched...