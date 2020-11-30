Broadband body looks at fast-tracking rural internet using ESB network

National Broadband Ireland is surveying part of the ESB’s existing electricity network and drawing up a detailed design plan to determine whether the state’s multi-billion-euro rural internet scheme can be fast-tracked.
The company, headed by David McCourt, the US businessman, was awarded the contract for the state’s National Broadband Plan (NBP) after a controversial procurement process last year.
ESB had been one of the initial bidders for the contract...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team