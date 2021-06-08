Subscribe Today
Log In

Communications

Analysis: Pressure is on to get broadband rollout back on track

News of delays and reduced targets for the National Broadband Plan has come at at time when demand for high-speed internet in rural Ireland is stronger than ever due to the pandemic

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
8th June, 2021
Analysis: Pressure is on to get broadband rollout back on track
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was very proud of the fact that his government got the National Broadband Plan contract over the line but the project is facing major setbacks. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Leo Varadkar has described the €3 billion National Broadband Plan as the “biggest single investment in rural Ireland ever”.

The Tánaiste was very proud of the fact that the Fine Gael-led minority government got the contract over the line in 2019 in the face of significant opposition from the Department of Finance and indeed from the opposition itself.

Since the pandemic began, the demand for high-speed broadband has grown even stronger. Varadkar...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘The ESL founders completely underestimated the public backlash.’ Picture: Getty

Analysis: Communications own goals doomed European Super League to failure

Communications Dan O'Neill 1 month ago
The Department of Communications has spent almost €7 million on advisory services related to the National Broadband Plan this year

Department spends €7m on broadband advice in 2020

Communications Peter O'Dwyer 6 months ago
A working group has been set up to assess the feasibility of using the ESB’s infrastructure and the cost-effectiveness of accessing the network

Broadband body looks at fast-tracking rural internet using ESB network

Communications Peter O'Dwyer 6 months ago
The value of the two-year contract awarded by the Department of Communications is just under €7.5 million.

Analysys Mason wins €7.5 million National Broadband Plan contract

Communications Peter O'Dwyer 1 year ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1