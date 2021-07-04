Subscribe Today
Westland House in Dublin 12 on offer for €2.8 million

Multi-let building, finished to modern specification, in Westland Business Park has four tenants in situ

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
4th July, 2021
Westland House is a third-generation office building of about 2,015 square metres

QRE Real Estate Advisers have been appointed to handle the sale of Westland House, a multi-let office investment in Westland Business Park, Willow Road in Dublin 12.

The building is let to four tenants: Electroplus Group Ireland, Scope Ophthalmics, GVD, and Total Care Pharmaceuticals.

Westland House is a third-generation office building of about 2,015 square metres, finished to a modern specification. The spec includes raised access floors, suspended ceilings with a mix of fluorescent strip and...

