Waste industry tycoon adds hotel property to his hospitality assets

Eamon Waters, the waste industry tycoon who sold his Beauparc group earlier this year for more than €1 billion, has acquired another hotel property to add to his hospitality assets.

A company controlled by Waters has acquired the building on Pembroke Street in Dublin, which has full planning permission for a 108-bedroom hotel, bar and restaurant. The objective is to bring forward the completion of the development as the economy reopens, a source said.

