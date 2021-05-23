Two-storey building on Dublin’s northside comes to market

A high-profile redevelopment/refurbishment property is coming to the market through sale agent Hooke & MacDonald with a guide price of €900,000.

Nos 85-87 Swords Road is located in north Dublin between Drumcondra and Santry, and to the south of the busy junction between Swords Road, M1 and Collins Avenue.

There are a host of local amenities in the locality including educational institutions, retail outlets, restaurants, bars, parks, and recreational offerings. DCU is located within...