Two adjoining buildings on sale in Malahide for €2.2 million
Nos 5 & 6 St James’s Terrace currently fully let to 16 separate tenants at a passing annual rent of €133,920
Colliers Ireland has launched the sale of Nos 5 & 6 St James’s Terrace in Malahide in North Dublin to the market with a guide price of €2.2 million.
The agent expects strong interest in the property, particularly from local investors looking for a prime piece of real estate in one of Dublin’s most affluent and sought after coastal locations.
Although currently in office use, due to its prominent location and spectacular views...
