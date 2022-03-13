Revamped Marshalsea building in D8 sold for €23.6m

Corum Asset Management has acquired the Marshalsea on Merchants Quay in Dublin 8 for €23.6 million.

The building provides 4,026 square metres of refurbished, high quality office accommodation, in a superb city centre location.

The building was acquired by Sonbrook and Emerald Investment in 2019 as part of a wider portfolio of buildings located on Merchants Quay and Bridge Street upper. A significant refurbishment programme was then undertaken by Sonbrook, which included upgrading the common areas and landscaping.