Retail unit at heart of Galway city for sale or to let

O’Donnellan and Joyce Auctioneers has brought a high-profile commercial retail unit in the heart of Galway city to the market for either sale or to let.

No 37 Shop Street occupies a high-profile position in Galway’s well-known and primary retail destination. The area is pedestrianised and benefits from significant footfall. Other high-profile occupiers in the vicinity include McCambridges, Boots Pharmacy and a host of national retailers.

Benefiting from prominent frontage onto Shop...