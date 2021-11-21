Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Retail unit at heart of Galway city for sale or to let

No 37 Shop Street is a three-storey building of 175 metres located on the city’s main shopping thoroughfare

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
21st November, 2021
Retail unit at heart of Galway city for sale or to let
No 37 has a retail-use ground floor and residences above

O’Donnellan and Joyce Auctioneers has brought a high-profile commercial retail unit in the heart of Galway city to the market for either sale or to let.

No 37 Shop Street occupies a high-profile position in Galway’s well-known and primary retail destination. The area is pedestrianised and benefits from significant footfall. Other high-profile occupiers in the vicinity include McCambridges, Boots Pharmacy and a host of national retailers.

Benefiting from prominent frontage onto Shop...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Despite the challenges created by the pandemic, Ireland’s PRS sector was resilient throughout the various restrictions and rent collections remained high. Picture: Getty

Living sector can offer a safe home for your money

Commercial Max Reilly
35 Shelbourne Road, The Grade A Office Development which mac-group delivered for October Management

Mac Group sets sights on data centres as part of post-Covid recovery

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
Marc and Conor Bereen: closing up after 13 years

End of an era as Coppinger Row restaurant to close

Commercial Business Post
Something in the Water, by Kevin Freeney, at Iput’s Wilton Park is a visual tribute to the Grand Canal in Dublin 2

Giant screens to form Living Canvas for Irish and international artists

Commercial Business Post

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1