Residential development opportunity in Monkstown for €500,000-plus

Knight Frank has brought a residential development opportunity at 20 Lanesville in Monkstown in south Co Dublin to the market guiding in excess of €500,000 exclusive.

The property which extends to approximately 0.037 ha (0.09 acres) currently comprises a single-storey cottage with a two-storey return in an established residential location.

O’Donoghue & Associates Architects has designed a contemporary scheme to provide two new homes to replace the existing dwelling. The proposed houses extend to 142 square metres and...