Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Research claims first-time buyers not being squeezed out by big investors

Analysis of CSO figures shows owner-occupiers bought nearly half of homes that changed hands last year

Donal Buckley
20th February, 2022
Research claims first-time buyers not being squeezed out by big investors
Ardstone’s 2021 deals included apartments at Two Oaks in Knocklyon, Dublin 16

New research challenges the urban narrative that institutional investors are crowding first-time buyers out of the housing market.

Estate agent Hooke & MacDonald’s assessment of the CSO figures released last week for 2021 shows first-time buyer share of house purchases rose to 33 per cent or 4,109 new homes.

Owner-occupier share stayed at 26 per cent or 3,115 new homes, while approved housing bodies, charities and local authorities amounted to 2,635 or 22 per cent and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A new Gucci boutique dedicated to the brand’s watches and jewellery is to open in the Queen’s Arcade in Belfast

Gucci to open new store in Queen’s Arcade in Belfast

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
Union purchased 435 apartments in Ballymore’s 8th Lock development for about €200 million last year

Multifamily sector is a rising star for investors

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
Aerial shot of the land for sale in Mallow, Co Cork, which is divided into two sections. Picture: Barrow Coakley

Mallow housing land of 90 acres on market for €2.35m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
Aerial shot of the site at Boyne Road in Drogheda, Co Louth, which is on the market for €4 million

Drogheda land bank of almost 36 acres comes to market

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1