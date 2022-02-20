Research claims first-time buyers not being squeezed out by big investors

New research challenges the urban narrative that institutional investors are crowding first-time buyers out of the housing market.

Estate agent Hooke & MacDonald’s assessment of the CSO figures released last week for 2021 shows first-time buyer share of house purchases rose to 33 per cent or 4,109 new homes.

Owner-occupier share stayed at 26 per cent or 3,115 new homes, while approved housing bodies, charities and local authorities amounted to 2,635 or 22 per cent and...