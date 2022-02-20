Research claims first-time buyers not being squeezed out by big investors
Analysis of CSO figures shows owner-occupiers bought nearly half of homes that changed hands last year
New research challenges the urban narrative that institutional investors are crowding first-time buyers out of the housing market.
Estate agent Hooke & MacDonald’s assessment of the CSO figures released last week for 2021 shows first-time buyer share of house purchases rose to 33 per cent or 4,109 new homes.
Owner-occupier share stayed at 26 per cent or 3,115 new homes, while approved housing bodies, charities and local authorities amounted to 2,635 or 22 per cent and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Gucci to open new store in Queen’s Arcade in Belfast
The boutique will specialise in the brand’s watches and jewellery
Multifamily sector is a rising star for investors
A record €97 billion was invested across Europe in the sector, a 50 per cent increase on the previous year, with €7 billion of that investment in Ireland
Mallow housing land of 90 acres on market for €2.35m
The development land, close to the centre of the Co Cork commuter town, is zoned for both residential and amenity uses
Drogheda land bank of almost 36 acres comes to market
The site at Boyne Road belongs to industrial firm Premier Periclase and has a price tag of €4 million