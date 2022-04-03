Relic of old Dundrum set for new lease of life as a ‘garden city’ transformation looms
Planning application includes plans for 881 homes, a landscaped pedestrian route parallel to the village’s main street, a new square and three mini parks
The garden city housing design concept has been adapted for high density housing in the planning application which Hammerson will submit next week to transform a large part of the old Dundrum shopping centre in south Dublin into a residential neighbourhood.
The application to An Bord Pleanála includes plans for 881 new homes and a key feature of the development will be a landscaped pedestrian route running parallel to and almost the length of the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Mayo country manor offers a pile of potential for €300,000
Onetime residence of the Earls of Altamont, the Claremorris property on 2.5 acres of land is in need of entire refurbishment
Strong interest anticipated in €2.5m Ashbourne site
The 5.4-acre site is conveniently positioned in an established residential neighbourhood, and benefits from direct access via Ashewood Green
Iamsold launches national online land auction
Move follows farming community embracing online bidding in recent years, to buy livestock online and bid for land
Sofidy scores hat-trick with Dublin office acquisition
The private real estate company has bought Fleming Court in Dublin 4, a modern multi-let office block