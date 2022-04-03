Subscribe Today
Relic of old Dundrum set for new lease of life as a ‘garden city’ transformation looms

Planning application includes plans for 881 homes, a landscaped pedestrian route parallel to the village’s main street, a new square and three mini parks

Donal Buckley
3rd April, 2022
CGI of the proposed plan to turn the old Dundrum Shopping Centre into a residential neighbourhood

The garden city housing design concept has been adapted for high density housing in the planning application which Hammerson will submit next week to transform a large part of the old Dundrum shopping centre in south Dublin into a residential neighbourhood.

The application to An Bord Pleanála includes plans for 881 new homes and a key feature of the development will be a landscaped pedestrian route running parallel to and almost the length of the...

