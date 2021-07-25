Ranelagh property with shopfront for €800,000

Buyers in the market for an interesting opportunity for owner-occupiers, investors or those considering living above their own business in a trendy, busy south Dublin suburb, might consider a property for sale with Knight Frank in Ranelagh in Dublin 6.

No 18 Sandford Road is a terraced building comprising an original shopfront with independent access and a front door providing access to the sizeable residential accommodation beyond. The property extends to about 178 square metres over...